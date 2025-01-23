Why did Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang skip co-contestant Vivian Dsena’s success party? Find out

Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Vivian Dsena recently held a success party in Mumbai which was attended by almost all Bigg Boss 18 contestants including Chaahat Pandey, Muskan Bamne, and Arfeen Khan, among others. However, Karan Veer Mehra and his friends, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar were not spotted at the party. Now, Darang reveals the reason.

Chum Darang who was a finalist and finished in the 5th position was spotted in the city. While interacting with the paps, she revealed she was not invited to Vivian Dsena’s party. As the paps asked her why she was not spotted at the co-contestnt’s party, she immediately replied, “Bulaya nahi toh kyase dikhungi.”

Here’s the video of Chum Darang’s interaction:

The paps further asked her if the friendship with Vivian was over now that they were out of the house. The actress stated, “Koi baat nahi, hum dusre team ke hain na.”

For the unversed, on the night of January 21st, Vivian Dsena and his wife, Nouran Aly, celebrated his Bigg Boss 18 journey with a grand success party. It was attended by his friends Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and other co-contestants including Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Sara Arfeen, and Muskan Bamne, among others.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also marked his attendance at the party. Ankita Lokahnde and Vicky Jain were there too.

Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, and Digvijay Rathee were not spotted at the party. In an interaction, Rathee revealed that he was invited but he was not well, so he gave the party a miss.

On the other hand, recently the Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra came live on Instagram. Chum, Digvijay, and Shilpa joined him on the call, delighting fans. They promised to catch up as soon as Shirodkar was back in the city.

