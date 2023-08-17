Why did Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav not visit Abhishek Malhan at hospital?

The most awaited climax of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finally took place on the 14th of August. YouTuber Elvish Yadav lifts the trophy of this season whereas YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan emerged as the first runner-up of the show. alongside their remarkable journey, both contestants encountered a barrage of trolling and negativity from their respective fan communities on social media Elvish Yadav took a stand against the ongoing clashes by appealing to his supporters and fans. He also revealed the reason why he didn’t meet Abhishek in the hospital.

Here’s what Elvish Yadav posted

Yesterday. Elvish Yadav took to his Instagram and posted a story expressing his heart. In the social media post, he asked his fans and Malhan’s fans not to troll anyone and mentioned the real reason why he wasn’t able to meet Abhishek after the show.

He said, “Guys, social media par ek cjeez kaafi fel rahi hai, ek nahi balki kaafi cheeze fel rahi hai. Ek toh ek dusre ko nicha dikhana, kahin meri burayi kahin Abhishek ki burayi ki bhai chara khatam. Aisa kuch nahi hai bhai or kai log ek cheez point out kr rhe hai ki sabk log hospital m milne gaye aap kyun nahi milne gaye. (Guys, something is spreading quite widely on social media, not just one thing but several things are spreading. One is trying to demean the other, criticizing either me or Abhishek, and this sense of brotherhood is disappearing. That's not the case, my friends. Some people are pointing out one thing that everyone went to the hospital to meet, why didn't you go to meet them?)”

He added, “Toh Bhai tumne dekha hoga mai iss chaar diwari mein baandh hoon, apni marzi se toh mai bandh rahunga nahi, kyunki jahan se mai aaya hu vahan bhi bandh yahan bhi bandh. Due to security reasons, Bigg Boss valo ne hi mujhe idhar rkha hua hai or khaas bola hua hai ki aap nahi jaa sakte. (Well, you must have seen that I am confined within these four walls. I won't remain confined by choice, because where I came from, there's confinement there too, and there's confinement here as well. Due to security reasons, it's the decision of the Bigg Boss team that I am kept here, and they have specifically told me that I cannot go.)”

He added, “Mere ko koi shok nahi hai maine abhi usse phone par baat hui, usne mujhe bola ki mai discharge ho gya mai delhi jaa raha hu toh maine bola mai direct vahi pr milunga aakr kyunki yahan par protocols jo hai wo follow karne padte hai. Ab saari cheeze mere haath m nahi hai toh uss cheez ko please negatively na liya jaye or kisi ke prati koi hate na failayi jaye. Thank you. (I don’t want to stay here, I just spoke with him on the phone. He told me that he has been discharged, and he is going to Delhi. So, I said I will directly meet you there, as there are protocols here that need to be followed. Now, there are certain things that are not in my control, so please don't take that thing negatively and don't spread hate towards anyone.)”

Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as a wildcard and created history by becoming the first wildcard to ever win the show. Abhishek Malhan holds the position of first runner-up and Manisha Rani becomes the second runner-up of the show.

