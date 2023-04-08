Why did Disha Parmar turn down Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show opposite Kushal Tandon? Find Out

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress, Disha Parmar has been grabbing headlines for essaying the character of Priya. She was seen opposite Nakuul Mehta. However, with the generation leap, both the actors decided to quit the show. Several new characters replaced them on the show. Recently, news was doing the rounds that the actress will be soon seen on the television screen with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show. However, it seems although the actress was offered the show, she turned down the offer.

Disha Parmar turns down offer for upcoming show

According to reports, Disha Parmar and Shivangi Joshi were approached for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show. The role was to play the character of an on-ground journalist. Although neither the production house nor any of the actresses confirmed the news, an entertainment portal shared that Disha confirmed with them that she chose to opt out of the show owing to personal reasons. This left us wondering that if Disha is out, then will Shivangi Joshi bag the offer?

A few days back, it was reported that popular TV actor Kushal Tandon will make a comeback to television as the lead character in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show. Many are speculating that Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon will be seen opposite each other. Since there has been no official confirmation, we will have to wait for official reports to know the pairing.

About Disha Parmar

Talking about Disha’s work front, the actress was recently seen in her husband Rahul Vaidya’s music video. The couple got married in 2021 and has been together since then. The poster for the music video featured Rahul and Disha locking lips which created quite a frenzy among fans. The song was the first track to be released under Rahul’s own banner. Disha was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2.

