Why did Ektaa Kapoor tear off Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Smriti Irani’s contract?

Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most popular and iconic television shows of all time. Starring Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy, Somuit Sachev, and others, it was one of the most loved shows and still continues to rule the hearts of millions of viewers. The show completes 23 years today, and producer Ektaa Kapoor took to her social media to share an interesting fact from the show.

Ektaa Kapoor on casting Smriti Irani in the show

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Ektaa Kapoor looked back at her journey in the industry. She uploaded a video of the opening scene of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and penned a long caption. According to Kapoor, she had initially cast Smriti Irani for an important role before Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came into existence. However, after watching Irani's audition tape, Kapoor made a drastic decision that would shape the future of both the actress and the show. Kapoor revealed that she tore down Irani's contract, indicating that something about her performance on tape did not meet her expectations. She wrote, "Same year mach2000, I cast a new girl for a important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to b her bday @smritiiraniofficial"

Here's the post Ektaa Kapoor uploaded:

Smriti Irani's reaction to the post

Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani share a great bond. The actress-turned-politician commented on the producer's post and wrote, "Gratitude. for all the good times, for all the love, for the opportunity to shine. grateful to an audience that became family" Mouni Roy, who rose to fame after starring in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin, also commented on the post, which reads, "love & gratitude. om namah shivaay."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on to enjoy tremendous success, running for eight years and making Smriti Irani a household name. The show catapulted her to stardom and established her as one of the most beloved actresses on the small screen. Irani's portrayal of Tulsi Virani garnered a lot of love and earned her the nickname of 'TV's favorite bahu'.

