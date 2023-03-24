Why did former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover say he doesn't 'need a show anymore'? Find out

Shark Tank India season 1 judge and former co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has been in the limelight post his stint in the show. Though Ashneer was not a part of Shark Tank India season 2, he always manages to make it to the headlines. He is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions. Earlier, Ashneer was miffed with Delhi airport after he had to wait for at least half an hour just to enter Terminal 3 and he took to his social media handle to address the issue. Recently, the entrepreneur responded to a question after he was compared to YouTuber Ankur Warikoo and also said that he doesn’t need Shark Tank India to gain popularity.

During an interaction at Ghaziabad’s Institute of Management Technology, a student asked Ashneer Grover, “These days, most entrepreneurs are turning into influencers. I see a lot of similarities between you and Ankur Warikoo… Do entrepreneurs start thinking that being famous is important.” However, the crowd over there chuckled but the entrepreneur found it offensive. He replied, “I’ve never heard a more offensive statement. I’m so offended, I want to get up and leave. You don’t take his and my name in the same sentence. I have just one rule, you can say whatever you want to me. You can abuse my mother and sister; I won’t say a thing. But don’t compare me to Ankur Warikoo.”

He then added, “Now coming to the good part of your question. If I’m making Reels, why are you watching. Everybody can make Reels, but the question is whose Reels are being watched. Yes, I’m an influencer. I like getting involved in everything and creating a disruption.” Furthermore, taking a dig at Shark Tank India, Ashneer said, “I don’t need a show anymore, people are consuming more of me on social media than they ever consumed me on TV.”

Ashneer Grover's journey in Shark Tank India 1

Ashneer Grover was a judge aka shark in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1. He grabbed everyone's attention for his angry attitude, and one-liners such as 'Yeh sab doglapan hai’ became a huge hit amongst the masses. Though Ashneer's absence is immensely missed in the show's second season, the former shark has managed to stay connected to his fans by appearing on talk shows and podcasts and sharing his side of the story on several topics.

