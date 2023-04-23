Why did Kapil Sharma video call Kartik Aaryan? Reason will leave you surprised

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is among the most popular and talented personalities in the showbiz world. He had a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector and is considered as one of the most popular personalities in the industry. Speaking about his personal life, Kapil is married to his longtime ladylove Ginni Chatrath and has a 3-year-old daughter Anayra. At present, Kapil Sharma is presently busy with his reality show The Kapil Sharma Show. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sachin Pilgaonkar has graced his show along with his wife Supriya and daughter Shriya.

Why did Kapil Sharma video call Kartik Aaryan?

In a fun-filled conversation with Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya, and Shriya, Kapil shared a hilarious incident related to his daughter Anayra. Kapil Sharma revealed, "My daughter is 3 now and she thinks the whole world is on TV and everybody knows each other." He further added, "One day, my daughter saw Kartik Aaryan's dance video and she asked me 'Papa Kartik dancing, why isn't he coming to our place?' I told her he is busy. Then I texted Kartik to once make her talk to him as she kept demanding. I video-called Kartik and they spoke. Now, she has more demands like this. There is this cartoon character Peppa Pig, now she wants to talk to him. Ginni called her friend and made her talk but now she wants to video call Peppa Pig."

On the personal front, Kapil married his longtime ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2021.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show includes comedians Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

