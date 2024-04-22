Krystle D’Souza, popularly known for her stint in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, has garnered much love and affection from the audience. Through her active social media presence, the actress keeps on sharing her life’s updates. Recently, Krystle revealed that she had to rush to a doctor’s clinic nearby after her gym session. Scroll to know the reason behind it!

Krystle rushed to the doctor’s clinic for a gym session

Just a few hours back, Krystle took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans about her knee injury, which happened during her gym session. She dropped a series of pictures from the hospital where her legs were seen attached to the monitor with the help of the tubes.

According to Telly Talk India, the actress got injured during a workout session at the gym. Shedding more light, she disclosed that this mishap occurred on 20th April 2024. She said, “I got a knee injury while working out in the gym.”

After she felt discomfort in her knee, followed by intense pain, the actress was immediately taken to the clinic for professional medical assistance.

Krystle shared a picture where you can see her legs connected to the tubes. She also wrote a note that reads, “Some sort of relief this is supposed to give.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In the next picture, the pins were pricked inside her leg’s skin, describing it she wrote, “Hmmm this as well.” Lastly, she posted a picture of the medicines prescribed which she captioned, “Hate it!”

More about Krystle D’Souza

The actress has been a part of many popular television daily soaps, including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai where she portrayed Jeevika Vadhera. She made her acting debut with Kahe Naa Kahe in 2007, where she essayed the role of Kinjal Pandey.

Later, the actress made her debut in the web series, Fittrat in 2019, and in 2021 she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: Reem Shaikh finally meets THIS friend after complaining of not meeting for years; Hint: she was in Bigg Boss OTT 2