Why did Neha Marda stay away from her newborn for 20 days after the delivery?

Popular actress Neha Marda is not a new name in the entertainment world. Though the actress has been away from the screens for a while now, she is still connected to her fans through social media. Recently, Neha made headlines owing to her personal life. For the uninformed, the actress embraced motherhood for the first time as she welcomed a baby girl in April 2023. However, Neha was away from her newborn for 20 days post-delivery and revealed that she was not allowed to take her in her arms.

Neha Marda reveals staying away from her newborn for 20 days:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Neha Marda shared how she couldn’t meet her daughter for 20 days as she was a premature baby and was kept in the NICU. The Balika Vadhu fame shared, "I had to stay away from her for the first 20 days. I was not allowed to take her in my arms. I just could go, meet her, see her and I could not take her in my arms. I had to express my milk and send it to her. I wasn’t allowed to directly feed her. She was in NICU and by God’s grace, she crossed every phase of her treatment to be absolutely fine. She’s a premature baby and was born in seven and a half months. She had to go through a few tests and she passed out all with flying colors with God’s grace.

While talking to the portal, Neha also spoke about postpartum depression and shared that every month a new mother experiences new things, and she needs to have a supportive atmosphere. She added, "You need the support of your people the most. Why do people say that new moms get into depression, or it is a very lonely journey because when you don’t find support the motherhood journey becomes difficult. Also it depends on how strong you are to accept the changes motherhood brings to your life."

On the personal front, Neha Marda tied the knot with a Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agrawal in 2012, in an arranged marriage setup. After several years of being married, the couple embraced parenthood in 2023.

Neha Marda's professional life:

Before starring Balika Vadhu, Neha made her debut in 2005 with Saath Rahega Always and then featured in Ghar Ek Sapnaa. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Gehna in the hit show Balika Vadhu. Neha was a part of this show for several years and was loved by the audience for her exceptional acting prowess.

After this, Neha was a part of numerous successful such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Doli Armaano Ki, Piyaa Albela, Laal Ishq and others. The actress did justice to her characters in these shows and impressed the masses with her performance.

