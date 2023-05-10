Why did Randeep Rai reject Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi? Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor reveals

Randeep Rai is one of the popular actors in the telly town owing to his good looks and acting skills. The actor enjoys a huge fan following for his portrayal of Raghav in the popular show Bade Achhe Laste Hain 2. He is seen opposite Niti Taylor. Randeep is also quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently, the actor opened up on why doesn’t participate in reality shows.

Randeep Rai on rejecting reality shows

It is not unusual for television actors to be approached for reality shows. TV celebs participate in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. But Randeep Rai stays away from these shows even after being approached by the show makers repeatedly. Recently, in a conversation with the media, the actor opened up on why turns down these offers.

Talking about why he rejects reality shows, Randeep shared, “My name keeps popping for many reality shows. Nach Baliye was one of them, even though I’m single. I do not like to talk about something until it’s not confirmed. To be honest, I’m not comfortable doing reality shows, be it Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi. So, once I’m sure I can do the show, I will accept the offer.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 going off air

It has been reported recently that the Randeep Rai-Niti Taylor starrer Bade Achhe Lagte hai 2 will soon go off the air. The show will return to the screens with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead. There has been no confirmation yet if any of the season 2 cast will be seen in the third season. The final episode for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been already shot.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Check out the SHOCKING upcoming twists in these 4 popular shows