Why did Shafaq Naaz leave her house after fight with sister, Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naazz?

Falaq Naazz is making headlines owing to her stint in the popular TV show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan. In a recent episode, Falaq's younger sister, Shafaq Naaz, also appeared on the show to support and encourage Falaq in her game. Both Falaq and Shafaq are well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. However, a few years ago, there were reports that suggested Shafaq moved out of their house due to some differences between the sisters. Recently, Falaq and Shafaq's mother, Kehekshan, appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show and openly shared her thoughts and feelings on the matter.

Kehekshan reveals what went wrong:

During her conversation with Siddharth, Kehekshan also discussed the past conflict they had with Shafaq Naaz and revealed the reasons behind Shafaq's decision to leave home and how they eventually resolved their issues. She said, "Shafaq is an introvert. When we moved to Mumbai, she found success and fame. She was young back then. She felt that she couldn't live her life independently and thought I was interfering too much." After taking a long pause, she further added, "Everyone makes mistakes, and it's not always the child or the parent who is right. I've come to realize that. My daughter (Shafaq Naaz) left home because of me, and I was wrong at that time, although I didn't admit it then. But when she left, I accepted my mistake."

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq's mother shared, " have come to accept that every child is unique and has their own personality. I cannot compare Shafaq to Falaq or Sheezan because Shafaq is Shafaq, and she has her own wonderful qualities. I have learned to interact with her based on her personality. We had a misunderstanding because Shafaq thought she was right and I thought I was right, and it affected our relationship." She further explained that their disagreements were due to Shafaq's age, and she admitted that she was also wrong. Kehekshan emphasized the importance of parents accepting their mistakes and understanding their children.

Kehekshan reveals how their issues resolved:

Kehekshan shared that there came a point in their lives when the family needed emotional unity. She stated, "I wanted all my four children to be together, and no one told Shafaq to come back; she returned on her own. There are no past differences in our relationship anymore." Kehekshan added, "When she came back, we both cried, and I apologized to her."

Kehekshan has four children actresses Falaq Naazz and Shafaq Naaz, actor Sheezan Khan and Ahaan.

