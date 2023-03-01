Why did Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Find out here

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha is not just a popular actor in the entertainment industry but is also known for his talents as a poet, comedian, and writer. He used to essay the pivotal role of Taarak Mehta in the long-running series and his acting won the hearts of the masses. Last year, he quit the show and actor Sachin Shroff stepped into his role. He did not reveal any reason for his decision but had told the media that he would speak when the time is right.

Recently, the actor was attending an event hosted by Aaj Tak, where he hinted at differences with the producer of the show through his poetry. Asit Kumarr Modi is the producer of the show. Shailesh did not take any names nor did he explain the reason why he quit such a popular show. While speaking, he asked the anchor to understand his words, and said, “In this country, publishers wear diamond rings, and writers who want to have their books published must pay a fee. If those who profit from the talent of others begin to think of themselves as superior to the talented, then the talented should speak up. Perhaps I am one of those gifted individuals who has raised his voice.”

A producer is not bigger than an actor

The actor further added, “Doosron ki pratibhaon se apna naam karne vale logg, kisi pratibhashali vyakti se bade nahi ho sakte. Duniya ka koi publisher, lekhak se bada nahi ho sakta, koi producer kisi abhineta se bada nahi ho sakta, vo vyapari hai. (A person who relies on others’ talent to earn fame cannot be bigger than those talented people. No publisher in this world is bigger than the writer, similarly, a producer cannot be bigger than an actor, they are businessmen)." Shailesh also said that he will raise his voice whenever a businessman tries to overpower the writer or the actor in him.

About Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha is currently seen hosting the show Waah Bhai Waah. The show streams on Voot where the host invites renowned poets to entertain the audience with satirical poetry. The actor-comedian first appeared on Comedy Circus as a contestant, and later in Comedy ka Mahamukabla.

