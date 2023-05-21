Why did Sudhanshu Pandey reject lead roles in several big projects? Anupamaa actor spills beans

Sudhanshu Pandey is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a loyal fan base who root for him ardently. The actor is presently winning the hearts of the audience with his exceptional acting prowess in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. His character Vanraj Shah is immensely appreciated by viewers and critics. He has been a part of Anupamaa since its inception and continues to impress the audience. Sudhanshu has had an illustrious career, and in his long journey, the actor has turned down several projects.

Sudhanshu reveals why he rejected lead roles in big projects:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about rejecting several lead roles in numerous big projects. When asked about the reason for this decision, the Anupamaa actor shared, “I was offered serval big projects. I was considered as the lead character in several projects. However, they had conditions I would never agree on. The thing is that we all are self-made people, and because of that, I never wanted to bow my head in front of anyone for the wrong reasons. "

Further, Sudhanshu shared he needs to take up things that will not make him regret in the future. He added, "I didn’t do certain things that were expected from me, and that is why I didn’t get those projects.”

On the personal front, Sudhanshu Pandey is married to Mona Pandey and is the father of two sons, Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey.

On the professional front, Sudhanshu Pandey has been a part of numerous TV shows such as Rishtey, Dishayen, Sanjivani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and more.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sudhanshu Pandey on Anupama - Namaste America; TV show being a turning point in career & trolling