Why did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Mayur Vakani aka Sundar Lal walk 75 km? Read to know

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running daily sitcoms and has given some popular fictional characters. The show has been entertaining the audience for the past 14 years, and characters, Dayaben, Jethalal, Babita, Taarak, Anjali, Bhide, Madhavi, and others have a separate fanbase. While these are the main characters, the comedy series also sees a few recurring actors and one of them is, Mayur Vakani, who was seen as Disha Vakani's brother, Sundar Lal in the show.

For the unversed, Mayur Vakani is Disha Vakani's real brother and is a very religious person who walked 75 km to seek the blessings of Goddess 'Chachri Maa.' The actor posted a video of his walk on Instagram and fans are astounded to see his dedication to his faith. Comments such as, "wow, dedication to devotion" and "Very Nice Mayur bhai Jay mataji" were seen on this post. To document this special journey of his, he got a picture clicked of himself with folded hands after reaching the destination. Mayur captioned the post, "Jay Chachri Maa. Completed 75 km by walk from Ahmedabad to Vithlapur (sic)"