Why did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Mayur Vakani aka Sundar Lal walk 75 km? Read to know
Mayur Vakani is known for essaying the role, Sundar Lal in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running daily sitcoms and has given some popular fictional characters. The show has been entertaining the audience for the past 14 years, and characters, Dayaben, Jethalal, Babita, Taarak, Anjali, Bhide, Madhavi, and others have a separate fanbase. While these are the main characters, the comedy series also sees a few recurring actors and one of them is, Mayur Vakani, who was seen as Disha Vakani's brother, Sundar Lal in the show.
For the unversed, Mayur Vakani is Disha Vakani's real brother and is a very religious person who walked 75 km to seek the blessings of Goddess 'Chachri Maa.' The actor posted a video of his walk on Instagram and fans are astounded to see his dedication to his faith. Comments such as, "wow, dedication to devotion" and "Very Nice Mayur bhai Jay mataji" were seen on this post. To document this special journey of his, he got a picture clicked of himself with folded hands after reaching the destination. Mayur captioned the post, "Jay Chachri Maa. Completed 75 km by walk from Ahmedabad to Vithlapur (sic)"
Take a look at his photo here:
Mayur Vakani also uploaded a video on Instagram where he is seen in a cargo print t-shirt, joggers, and shoes. He was seen hiking with the help of a stick.
Check out the video here:
After Disha Vakani's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the frequency of Mayur's character has also reduced. Even after years of Disha's exit as Dayaben, fans are clinging on to the hope that she will return. However, during a media interaction, when the show's producer, Asit Modi was questioned about her return, he said, "Daya bhabhi is a character audience is unable to forget. People feel its absence. Disha Vakani, I respect her...covid ke time I waited, I'm waiting even today and pray to God for her to return. But she has a family and has her responsibilities towards them. Like the audience, I am also waiting."
Recently, Raj Anadkat confirmed his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by issuing a statement on social media.
ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma ‘can’t stay calm’ as he poses with Ranveer Singh; Wishes him luck for Cirkus- PICS