Why do Indian TV shows have a shorter shelf life nowadays?

Do you recall those days when our mothers dedicated years to loving a particular TV show or character? Whether it was Smriti Irani's iconic portrayal of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Sakshi Tanwar's character Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, these shows left an indelible mark even though more than a decade has passed since they went off air. As you read, we are sure you must have had a glimpse of these characters in your mind. Wondering why? In the past, family dramas and saas-bahu sagas dominated the television landscape, with audiences dedicating years to their favorite shows. However, today's viewers are seeking more innovative, diverse, and engaging content. The traditional formula of melodramatic serials is no longer sufficient to capture their attention.

Here's our thoughts on why Indian TV shows have smaller shelf life

Satisfying the evolving expectations of Indian TV audiences has indeed become a challenging task for some TV showmakers. Viewers now demand top-notch storytelling, relatable characters and a broader range of genres which is entirely opposite from traditional melodramatic serials. Furthermore, the viewers now have access to a wide variety of content available on various mediums due to which there is more exposure. This exposure has broadened their horizons and raised their expectations in terms of production quality, storytelling and character development.

If a TV show fails to capture the interest of the audience, it may be discontinued to make way for newer and potentially more appealing content. Just recently, a few TV shows wrapped up abruptly within a few months - Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Rajjo, Molkki 2 - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha and Bekaboo. Going haphazardly to slot up the shows and then plugging them abruptly is happening a lot in Indian GECs. There's no denying to the fact that some serials are exceptionally performing well on TRP charts and are striking the right chord with the audience by delivering progressive content. The star cast's performance, the attention holding storyline, the twists and turns play a pivotal role in making a show successful. But have you wondered why Indian TV shows have a smaller shelf life nowadays?

Here are several factors we believe that contribute to the underperformance of some TV shows:

Change in audience preferences

Unrequired leaps

Showing unrealistic romance and scenarios

Poor casting

Repetitive storyline

Time crunch to produce content

These are a few factors that we believe contribute to determining the shelf life of a TV show.

What are your thoughts and opinions on Indian TV shows having a smaller shelf life? Let us know in the comment section below!

