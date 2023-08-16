Why does Raghav Juyal feel participating in Bigg Boss will ruin his career? Find out

Raghav Juyal's journey in the industry is truly remarkable. The dancer-turned-actor has come a long way from where he started. He rose to fame with his famous slow-motion dance in Dance India Dance 3. Since then, he has participated in numerous shows, not just as a contestant, but also as a host. Now, Raghav's fans are curious about his participation in Bigg Boss. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities participating in the controversial reality show. Recently, Raghav has opened up if he has plans to participate in the show anytime soon. His response may come as a shock to readers.

Raghav Juyal on participating in Bigg Boss

Raghav enjoys an immense fan following, and his fans would love to see him participate in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. However, he has no plans of participating in the show. In fact, he revealed he declined all offers so far. In a recent interview, Raghav shared his opinion and said, "They call me every year and keep rejecting the show. I don’t want to destroy my career. Movie and web series offers are coming in, I am also hosting and reading some books. I will do many things, but Bigg Boss is not my cup of tea."

Take a look at Raghav enjoying in his hometown:

Raghav Juyal's career

Raghav made his acting debut with the 2014 film Sonali Cable. This year, he was seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the role of Ishq, one of the younger brothers of Salman Khan’s character in the movie. Siddharth Nigam and Jassi Gill essay the roles of other brothers. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari, among others.

Raghav also has two films in the pipeline, one is bankrolled under Guneet Monga’s production house and another is Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently wrapped up with wild card contestant Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner of the season. Abhishek Malhan finished as the first runner-up, followed by Manisha Rani as the second runner-up. Reports of Bigg Boss 17 have started doing the rounds, but there is no confirmation yet about the participants of this season.

