Why does Shark Tank India 4’s Aman Gupta call Namita Thapar ‘good investment’? Latter’s reaction says it all

Shark Tank India 4 is all about securing deals and pitchers seeking investments for their startups. While the show often depicts discussions between the Sharks and the pitchers, we cannot deny that STI also deepens the personal bond of the judges. Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta share a great friendship and often share glimpses of their candid outings on social media. This time, the latter posted a fun video with her that is all things sweet.

In the video, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta initially refuse to make a reel, but a few moments later, they start dancing together. Their lively, impromptu, and carefree moves radiate joy and showcase the strong bond of friendship they share, making it evident that they are fully enjoying the moment together.

Take a look at the video here:

Dropping the clip, the CMO of boAt company wrote, "Best Deals Best Reels. Business chalana mushkil hai. Asli dost banana usse bhi zyada. Kyuki jaise-jaise numbers badhte hain, waise-waise woh log kam hote hain jo sirf tumhare success se nahi, tumse jude hote hain."

He added, "@namitathapar over the last few years, you’ve been that person for me. Advice dene wali, reality check dene wali, aur ‘bhai, tu bohot over ho raha hai’ bolne wali. Doston ki duniya mein you are a good investment. Aur trust me, is deal ka upside bohot bada hai! Maintaining this friendship is your expertise for sure."

Reacting to the post, Thapar commented, "Awwww… ur a poet .. what a beautiful caption… iss dost se I will never ever say I’M OUT." Further, Vineeta Singh called the duo 'Karan Arjun.'

Namita and Aman's professional camaraderie has grown stronger as they have been working together for more than three Shark Tank India seasons. Their off-screen connection is equally entertaining.

Talking about Shark Tank India 4, the show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on SONY LIV.

Keep reading this space for new updates!