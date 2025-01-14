Why does Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rishabh Jaiswal’s latest post with girlfriend Shreya Kalra have fans gushing? WATCH

Actor Rishabh Jaiswal, who is currently essaying the role of Krish in one of the longest-running television serials, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, delighted fans with his latest social media post. The actor posted a clip of him going down on his knees for his girlfriend Shreya Kalra. The day was more special because it was Shreya’s birthday as well.

On January 13, Rishabh Jaiswal and Shreya Kalra uploaded the clip which features a series of photos showing Rishabh on his knees, holding the ring box in his hand. Kalra, dressed in a red top and denim shorts, looks visibly excited, standing in front of her boyfriend. The post is uploaded with the caption, “Best Birthday Gift Ever.”

Check out Rishabh Jaiswal and Shreya Kalra’s posts below:

The other pictures feature Rishabh lifting Shreya off the ground. The couple, who has been together for a long time never fails to impress their fans with their adorable moments of PDA.

Fans and friends of the couple have flooded the comments section with congratulations and warm wishes. One user wrote, “Glad to be a part of this journey , Love you guys.” Another wrote, “Most waited moment.” Splitsvilla X5 fame Digvijay Rathee also dropped a red heart emoji. Unnati Tomar commented, “Oh my godddd !! Congratulations.”

However, a section of the netizens are confused and think the pictures must be from an upcoming music video.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rishabh rose to fame with his stint in MTV Splitsvilla 14. Currently, the actor is playing the role of Krish, Armaan Poddar's cousin in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been part of the serial ever since the fourth generation was introduced. On the other hand, Shreya is a social media influencer who has also participated in MTV Roadies.

