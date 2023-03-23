Why is Abdu Rozik angry with MC Stan? Former's team makes SHOCKING revelations accusing Bigg Boss 16 winner

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 was among the most successful and popular seasons of the show. Rapper MC Stan lifted the season's trophy, and Shiv Thakare emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16. MC Stan and Shiv Thakare were a part of the mandali along with other 4 contestants- Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The mandali was famous for their strong bond, unbreakable friendship, and understanding and survived till the last despite facing backlash. However, it seems like the mandali couldn't survive outside Bigg Boss 16 house and has now broken.

What happened between Abdu Rozik and MC Stan?

Recently a video went viral on social media wherein Abdu Rozik revealed that Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is ignoring his calls. Post this, Abdu went live on his Instagram and revealed that MC Stan disconnects his call and said that MC Stan is saying in the media that he told the Bigg Boss 16 winner to promote his song. Abdu said, "Since the time I have seen the news in the media I have gotten angry. Do you really think I will ever speak bad for MC Stan? Whenever he was sad in the Bigg Boss house I was with him, everytime."

Now Abdu Rozik's team released an official statement on his Instagram handle and made some shocking revelations accusing MC Stan of several things. In the statement, Abdu's team revealed how MC Stan disconnected Abdu's call and ignored him and how MC Stan's management team disrespected and swore bad words at him when he attended his concert in Bangalore.

Elaborating on an incident that happened on March 10, Abdu's team wrote, "On 10th March Saiid Khan visited Abdu, and Mc stan was calling Sajid phone. Abdu was so excited and happy to speak to Stan taking the phone "Salamalaikum mere dil mere jaan how are you my brother I miss you so much" Stan replied on speaker with Sajid I will call you later, and hung up. Abdu then sent Stan a voice note asking why did you not Salam me or say you busy, and until this day Stan has not responded or addressed why he did that."

Read Abdu Rozik team's full statement here-

The Kazakhstani singer's team also revealed in the statement that some music labels were looking forward to MC Stan and Abdu collaborating. However, the rapper turned them down saying he doesn't want to work with Abdu. However, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan didn't react to the rift yet, and everyone is waiting for his comment. At present, MC Stan is busy with his tour and conducting concerts in several cities in India.

