Why is Aly Goni not signing new projects?

Aly Goni is one of the famous personalities of the television industry who made headlines after participating in the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. His performance and chemistry with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin was loved by the audience. However, Goni has been away from work since two years after participating in Bigg Boss 14. Recently, the actor enlightened his fans about keeping a low profile.

When asked about his work, he said, "Currently I am on break and will be going to umrah soon. I am waiting for good role and opportunity. I want my work to be noticed properly now and I also want to work in a OTT series."

He further said, "I believe in making my choices and take life ahead step by step. I also feel one should know how to balance everything. Be it work, family or friends".Talking about his recent birthday outing with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, he said, "Birthdays are always special and this year it was more special because of the company (Jasmin)and the destination,"

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni began his career by participating in MTV India show Splitsvilla 5 in 2012. He rose to fame with his character Romi Bhalla in Star Plus show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein.He has been a part of several shows like: Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Dhhai Kilo Prem and Naagin 3.

In January 2021, Goni made his web series debut with Zee 5's Jeet Ki Zid.Later, he went on to participate in reality shows like Nach Baliye 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, Bigg Boss 14.He made his video debut with song Cheater Mohan and his second music video was Tere Jism 2.

About his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin

Goni and Bhasin met each other in 2018 during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and later at Bigg Boss 14 house where she made a wild card entry in the show. They started dating eventually.

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin pens a heartfelt note for Aly Goni on his birthday