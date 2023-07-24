Why is Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's educational qualification being discussed online?

Sumbul Touqueer Khan was seen in a small role in the historic drama Jodha Akbar and the romantic drama Isharon Isharon Mein. However, her breakthrough role could well be considered as the village girl Imlie in the romantic drama Imlie opposite Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh who were seen essaying the role of Aditya, Aryan and Malini respectively. Sumbul courted praise for her gorgeous looks, fine acting chops and endearing screen presence. The 19-year-old got further praised for her sizzling chemistry with the male leads too.

After a successful stint in Imlie, she went on to participate in the controversial yet popular reality show Bigg Boss season 16. Things were not easy for her as a teenager but she managed to come through and emerged as a semi-finalist. Recently it was announced that Imlie fame actress would be seen on Kavya. Following this news, while her presence is much awaited, she also got trolled and here’s the reason why.

Sumbul Touqueer Khan gives a befitting reply to her troll

The Imlie fame actress has also featured in two romantic videos Ishq Ho Gaya Hai where she was reunited with her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan and Saazishen opposite Radha Krishna fame Sumedh Mugdhakar. After her mother’s death, the 19-year-old decided to take over the responsibilities of her household in order to give a better life to her family. Apart from acting, Sumbul also excels in poetry and dance for which she was praised on Bigg Boss 16.

The Imlie fame believes in balancing her education and passion for her acting but recently she got trolled on social media. She plays an IAS officer on the show Kavya. However, in real life, she has not completed her education. Which was pointed out by the trolls on social media. However, the actress posted a tweet giving a befitting reply to the troll. She wrote,” Saw someone commenting on my education qualification….this is what I’ve been doing all along balancing my studies and passion at the same time and unlike you, I’m quite good at that, and as actors when we are asked to play the role of a murderer, actors don’t actually kill someone.”

Take a look at the tweet here

About Sumbul Touqueer Khan

