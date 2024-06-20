Why is Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna not married yet? Actor reveals if it’s due to Bhishma’s vow

Mukesh Khanna is still remembered for his role as Shaktimaan even after years. The actor who maintains an active social media presence has remained single all his life. Now, in a recent social media post, he explained to his fans the decision behind not getting married. Let’s read on to find out.

Mukesh Khanna reveals why he is not married

Mukesh Khanna played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's Mahabharata. In Mahabharata, Bhishma Pitamah had vowed to follow lifelong celibacy. Owing to this selfless decision, he was blessed to live as long as he wanted. There were speculations that Mukesh Khanna was so attached to the character that he followed this in his real life as well.

But with his latest social media post, he clarified if it’s Bhishma’s vows that stopped him from getting married. He wrote, “Can Bhishma vows stop someone's marriage? People think this happened to me. I don't think so.”

Check out Mukesh Khanna's post here:

Further, talking about marriage, he wrote that he believes marriage is the union of two souls and maybe he hasn't found that soul yet. But, the actor mentioned he his hopeful that he might meet the soul.

He continued in his caption, “People also believe that the more girlfriends you are, the more man you are! I don't believe so. People also believe that the wife should have patriotism. I believe this husband should also have wife.”

Khanna concluded by stating that it is certain that his marriage was not stopped by Bhishma’s vow.

Mukesh Khanna's career

Talking about his career, Mukesh Khanna is best known to the young generation as Shaktimaan. He played the character of the superhero, Shaktimaan in the series that aired from 1997 to 2005.

Besides extensively working in the television industry, he also appeared in films like Roohi, Dard-E Dil, Saudagar, Kundan, and Rajadhi Raja, to name a few.

The actor is currently busy running The Mukesh Khanna Show on his YouTube channel.

