Why is Tejasswi Prakash crying as she talks about her relationship with Karan Kundrra?

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is among the most popular and loved celebrity couples in the showbiz world. From sharing love-dipped social media posts for each other to their PDA, the two never shied away from expressing their love, and fans adore their chemistry. For the uninformed, Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other during their stint on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship was one of the major highlights of the season. Their relationship began with a fight, but slowly cupid struck, and both started dating. Even after Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan are going headstrong with their relationship, and giving us new reasons to love them.

Tejasswi cries as she talks about Karan:

Now a video of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is going viral on the internet like wildfire. In this clip, the couple is seen spending quality time with each other. Karan is seen playing with a dog as he was seen sitting beside Tejasswi. Tejasswi, on the other hand, records a video as she expresses her feelings about her relationship with Karan. The Naagin 6 actress says, "I'm just having a nice time", and is seen getting teary-eyed.

As soon as Karan sees his ladylove crying, he showers kisses on Tejasswi to make her feel better. Tejasswi is seen telling Karan, "I just want to share with my fans how happy I am with you." She adds, "I am really happy," and it is seen that Karan gives a sweet peck to his girlfriend to console her. Fans are going gaga over the couple's undeniable chemistry.

Watch the video here-

Tejasswi Prakash's work:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

Karan Kundrra's work:

Karan Kundrra has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence and Love School and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he got featured in several music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is now seen essaying the role of Veer in the popular fictional show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

