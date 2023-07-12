Why was Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naazz's sister Shafaq's wedding called off?

Shafaq Naaz is a popular television actress who is known for her roles in TV shows like Mahabharat, Chidiya Ghar, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and many others. The actress is the sister of Falaq Naazz, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Falaq and Shafaq have a brother, Sheezan Khan, who recently returned to Mumbai after completing the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. All three siblings are well-known names in the showbiz industry. Now, Shafaq has opened up on why her wedding was called off in May.

Shafaq Naaz on why her wedding was called off

After being in a courtship for three and a half years, Shafaq was set to get engaged to Muscat-based businessman, Zeeshan, in May this year. They were also supposed to fix a date for their wedding following the engagement. However, reports state they called off the engagement and the wedding. Now, in a recent interview, the Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actress opened up on what went wrong between her and Zeeshan. Stating the reasons, she shared, “Marriage involves not just two individuals, but also their families. When two families get together, differences can arise. Har family mein shaadi ke time par problems hoti hain aur thoda disagreement rehta hai, especially in the case of love marriages. Sadly, our families, too, had some misunderstandings, but I don’t want to blame anyone.”

Take a look at Shafaq Naaz and her family here:

Shafaq Naaz on her future plans with Zeeshan

Talking about what the future holds for them, Shafaq shared that things are better between her and Zeeshan now. “We are together, but marriage is not on the cards this year. Maybe, this isn’t the right time. Let’s see what the future holds for us,” clarified the actress. Shafaq also added that Zeeshan's family was there by her side when her brother Sheezan Khan was arrested last year in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. She added, "His family has been by my side throughout the challenging period. I wouldn't be in a relationship with someone who changes during difficult circumstances.

Meanwhile, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shafaq entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to show her support for her sister, Falaq.

