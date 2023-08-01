Why was Bigg Boss season 15 fame Raqesh Bapat hospitalized?

Raqesh Bapat is one of the most popular actors in the Indian Television industry. The handsome hunk is a renowned name in the film industry, known for his prominent roles in films like Tum Bin, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Savita Damodar Panjape. However, he truly rose to fame with the role of Neel in the blockbuster drama Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, where he starred opposite Rajashree Rani and Aditya Shankar. He further showcased his talent in the show Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak. The 44-year-old actor also made a mark by replacing Karan Singh Grover in the role of Asad Ahmed Khan in the popular drama Qubool Hai, where he shared the screen with Surbhi Jyoti.

Apart from acting, the Qubool Hai fame also takes a keen interest in pottery and is known for creating lovely idols of Lord Ganesha during the Ganpati festival. The talented actor made headlines with his entry into the popular yet controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Praised by the audience for his graceful conduct on the show and his calm and composed nature, the 44-year-old received much appreciation. However, recently, the actor has reportedly been hospitalized and shared a video of himself from the hospital without revealing any further details. Now, the Bigg Boss OTT 1 fame has shared another video, this time disclosing more information about his illness.

Raqesh Bapat opens up on his hospitalisation

Raqesh Bapat is always making headlines for one reason or another. The Bigg Boss OTT fame enjoys a substantial fan following on social media. Following his stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 1, he also received a wild card entry in Bigg Boss season 15. During his journey in Bigg Boss, he struck up a friendship with co-contestant and actress Shamita Shetty, which later blossomed into fame. Raqesh's entry in Bigg Boss season 15 was due to fans demanding their favorite couple 'Shara,' which is a ship name after the fans on the show, but the two recently broke up. However, he had to make an unexpected exit from the show due to a complaint of a kidney stone, which led to his immediate hospitalization.

Now, the Bigg Boss season 15 fame has been hospitalized again, which has left his loyal fans worried after he posted an Instagram story from the hospital. However, he has now provided an update on his health with another video on his Instagram Story. In the video, the 44-year-old actor said, “I am here in Dubai for a shoot, and suddenly things turned bad with the burning heat, and I suffered a sunstroke, which affected my blood pressure. I am currently in the ICU, and I hope to get back to work soon. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers and wishes.”

Raqesh Bapat’s professional carrier

Raqesh Bapat is known for his TV shows Saat Phere and Qubool Hai. He has also featured in the reality shows Nach Baliye season 6, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and Bigg Boss 15. Currently, he is in Dubai shooting for another project.

