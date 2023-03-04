Why was Gaurav Khanna sceptical about his role in Anupamaa? Read here to find out

The Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupamaa has been winning the hearts of the masses since it aired in 2020. The show produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi is a family drama that revolves around Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly as a responsible housewife who always put her family’s needs over anything else. But seeing the reality that she barely gets any credit for what she does, she decides to live life on her own terms. Besides Anupamaa, the character of Anuj Kapadia, essayed by Gaurav Khanna also receives immense love from the audience. He joined the show midway but fans enjoy his chemistry with Anupamaa. However, fans would be surprised to know that the actor was initially hesitant about accepting the show.

Gaurav Khanna being sceptical about Anupamaa

In a recent interview with News18, Gaurav Khanna revealed that he had second thoughts about taking on the role of Anuj Kapadia because he didn’t believe he could do justice to the character. Talking about his initial reaction, he said, “Will I be able to do this? I was thinking if I will be able to do justice to a character who is of a certain age or at a certain level in life. I do not have kids in real life whereas Anuj’s love interest has children of about 20-22 years of age.” But producer Rajan Shah persuaded him to come for the look test. Gaurav added, “Don’t worry, come for the test. We will see what will happen’. Then I was very happy when he told me that I have been selected.”

Gaurav Khanna preparing for the role of Anuj Kapadia

Anuj Kapadia is elder than Gaurav Khanna. So, after he got selected, Gaurav knew he had to work on himself to do justice to the character. Gaurav revealed that he stopped working out to fit into the character. He shared, “I figured out certain things which I should do to prepare myself. I stopped working out because I used to work out a lot. I was in much better shape than I am right now. Because I had to play a character who is over 40 years old, I gained at least 4-5 kgs. Very less people do this on television.” He also added that he started wearing glasses on his mom’s advice. His mom suggested going for the look test by wearing glasses as it can add maturity to his face.

