Why was Vineeta Singh once stopped from entering a factory? Shark Tank India's judge reveals SHOCKING reason

Shark Tank India, a show that invested in business ideas put forth by young minds, gained immense attention from the audience and viewers. The makers also launched the second season of the show which was also successful and recently went off air in March 2023. One of the judges on Shark Tank India was Vineeta Singh. Vineeta is a popular Indian businesswoman and the CEO and Co-founder of a high-end makeup brand, Sugar Cosmetics Corp. It is one of the most successful and popular cosmetic brands in India, which focuses solely on Indian skin tone.

Vineeta Singh recalls an incident:

Recently, Vineeta Singh graced the Mirchi Plus chat show 'What Women Want' hosted by Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the promo, we see Vineeta getting candid and sharing details regarding her personal and professional life. While talking to Kareena, Vineeta revealed how she deals with her kids at home by negotiating with them. She was then asked to rate -Peyush Bansal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal, the most to least qualified judges of Shark Tank India.

Later, while chatting with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vineeta revealed how she was not allowed to enter a factory because of her clothes. She said, "There was a time when I was told that the jeans and tight tops I wear to the factory, that is not okay."

On the personal front, Vineeta Singh is married to Kaushik Mukherjee, who is the COO of Sugar Cosmetics. The couple are proud parents to two sons.

About Shark Tank India season 2:

Speaking about the last season, Shark Tank India season 2 comprised 6 sharks -Vineeta Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on 10 March 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh's husband Kaushik Mukherjee pens a long note about cracking the biggest deal