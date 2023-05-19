Why were Abdu Rozik's scenes edited from Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Find out

Abdu Rozik needs no introduction! He has been in the headlines for a while now after his stint in Bigg Boss 16. Abdu was declared the first contestant of the show even before the season went on air. Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan announced Abdu's participation in the controversial show during its launch. During Bigg Boss 16 launch event, Salman also made a big revelation that Abdu also has a part in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, when the film was released, fans, who were eagerly waiting to see Salman and Abdu together, couldn't see Abdu anywhere in the film.

Abdu Rozik on his absence from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Now speaking about his absence from Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Abdu Rozik revealed why his scenes were missing from the film. In a conversation with Indian Express.com, the Tajikistani singer added, "I did shoot for the film but there were some scenes that did not come out as well as expected. They wanted me to reshoot the scenes and needed another four days. But I was already inside the Bigg Boss house, and as you’d know, you are not allowed to leave the show once you are in."

Further, he stated, "This is why I could not complete the shoot and so my parts were edited out. I had definitely shot for the film. Inshallah, I will soon be back with Salman bhai again in another film."

On the personal front, Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik recently shared his joy of miraculous growth in his height and said, "I am really very excited now as I love driving, and due to this unbelievable growth in my height I have become eligible in some countries to apply for a driving license. I truly do believe that with all the positive messages, love, and support I have received my prayers have been granted."

On the professional front, Abdu Rozik will soon be seen as a contestant in the International reality show – Celebrity Big Brother.

