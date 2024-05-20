Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around a major tiff between Savi and Ishaan as the former is working at a tea stall. The show is set to take a 10-year leap and will undergo a revamp with only Bhavika Sharma being retained in the show while other actors will exit.

A video of actor Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma has been going viral on the internet, giving rise to speculation about him being roped in opposite the actress post leap.

Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma's viral video is old

Abhishek and Bhavika's video from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is old. The video was shot when the makers were on the lookout for an apt actor to portray the character of Ishaan. Nigam was one of the contenders to bag the part. However, the makers eventually roped in Shakti Arora for the role. The video is from Nigam's mock shoot with Bhavika Sharma as Savi.

The scene was later performed by Shakti Arora as Ishaan. As per the story of the show, Savi slept in Ishaan's cabin and he lashed out at her for the same.

Take a look at Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma's viral video:

Abhishek Nigam to be seen in a new show

The fact that Abhishek Nigam has bagged a new show also confirms that he won't be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post 10-year leap. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Abhishek Nigam will play the lead role in the Sony TV show Pukaar alongside Sayali Salunkhe and Anushka Merchande.

Coming back to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show will soon witness the entry of Karanvir Bohra playing the negative role of Inspector Bhanwar Patil.

