Will Avneet Kaur ever work with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Nigam?

Popular actress Avneet Kaur has been riding high on success and enjoys a massive fan following. From starting her journey as a child actor to playing a lead in films, Avneet's journey has had an illustrious and inspiring journey in the showbiz world. Avneet is all set to shine on screens as she will soon be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru and will star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actors are currently busy promoting their film and recently appeared on Siddharth Kanna's chat show. During their conversation, Avneet was asked about her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Nigam's film and more.

Avneet talks about Siddharth Nigam's film:

When Siddharth Kannan asked Avneet Kaur whether she watched her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Nigam's recent Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actress said, "During that time, I was shooting for another film in Bhopal. Siddharth had invited me to the film's screening, but I couldn't attend it. I wish I was a part of it. I have heard such good things about it. Siddharth's action sequences are so good, and everyone knows about it. I just want to congratulate him on this really huge success."

Avneet was asked when can the audience see her and Siddharth Nigam together. Replying to this question, Avneet shared, "I hope we get a project, I would love to work with him. If there is good story and script then I would wish to work with him again."

Speaking about Avneet and Siddharth, they worked together on the hit show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Post this, they made headlines several times and were rumoured to be dating. However, when they were asked about their relationship status they often denied dating rumours and called each other best friends.

About Avneet Kaur's professional life:

Avneet Kaur started her career by participating in the dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010. She went on to feature in television shows like Chandra Nandini, Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. Apart from featuring in Television shows, Avneet has also been a part of several music videos like Daily Daily, Paagla, Pahadan, and Kinne Saalan Baad.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam on designing his new home, says 'When I enter my room, it should look like a 7-star hotel'