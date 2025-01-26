Will Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh appear in Laughter Chefs 2? WATCH them spill beans about their upcoming project

Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's close relationship has been the talk of the town. During their stint in the show, their understanding, support, friendship and their bond received immense love from the audience. After the 18th season concluded, fans were missing to see Avinash and Eisha together on-screen. Now, it seems that their wish is soon going to be fulfilled as both will be seen together in a new segment.

Today, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra were clicked by the paparazzi today in the city as they stepped out together. While posing for the pictures, the photographers questioned them about their upcoming project with Farah Khan. Revealing details about it, Avinash shared, "Yes, we are shooting a really nice segment with Farah ma'am. It will be a fun segment." Eisha added, "Kuch banane wale hai hum (We are going to cook)."

Avinash Mishra continued, "We will cook." He then asked the photographers whether they had seen Eisha's cooking. Eisha mentioned how they must have seen her cooking "parathas" in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

When asked whether they will be seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2, Eisha Singh and Avinash both clarified that as of now they have no plans of joining the cooking reality show.

Speaking about their stint in Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh were among the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss 18. The evolution of their friendship caught everyone's eye. There were several times when they proved their friendship for each other. Fans adored their bond and there were many times when #AviSha used to trend on social media.

While both admitted having feelings for each other, they decided to about their relationship after the show's conclusion. However, ever since the show ended, Eisha Singh and Avinash are yet to announce their relationship officially. After the show, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh were seen together in Vivian Dsena's success bash.

In Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh was evicted before reaching the top 5 whereas Avinash Mishra was eliminated before reaching the top 3. Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra was declared the winner of the show.

