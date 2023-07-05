Will Disha Parmar return to work post embracing motherhood? Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress reveals

Renowned television actress Disha Parmar recently made an exciting announcement that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Rahul Vaidya. It has come as pleasant news for not just the couple, but also their fans. From her striking performances to her captivating style, Disha Parmar shines as a true star and an inspiration for aspiring actors and fans alike. She made her television debut with the popular series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, where her portrayal of the lead character Pankhuri Gupta garnered widespread acclaim. Since then, Disha has continued to impress viewers with her versatility on screen.

Disha Parmar on returning to work after embracing motherhood

With news of her pregnancy spreading joy among her fans, many wondered if Disha Parmar would take a break from her acting career. In an interview, the actress shared her thoughts on balancing motherhood and her professional life. She expressed her desire to spend quality time with her baby while also pursuing her passion for acting. Disha acknowledged that her priorities may shift, but she firmly believes that she can successfully manage both roles. Disha shared, "Sadly that is how some people see it but it doesn’t apply to me. I was on sets 20 days after my marriage so I think itna jaldi toh koi bhi nahi aata hai. There is no question whether I am going to work or not after my pregnancy. Of course, I will work. My job and personal life are two separate things. I will surely take a break to deliver, recover and get back in shape and I would be spending time with my baby but at the same time, I would love to go back to work and people don’t have to worry about it."

Disha Parma on shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 in pregnancy

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She was already pregnant when the makers approached her. However, the showmakers were very accommodating and they took care of everything for the actress. "I am shooting for less number of hours and I am shooting five days a week. They are handling things well making it look like a cakewalk for me", added the actress.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill bares her heart; Says, ‘I have always been dumped in love’