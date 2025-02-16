Will Elvish Yadav be terminated from Laughter Chefs 2 for his 'racial' comment on Chum Darang? FWICE has THIS demand

Elvish Yadav's name has been associated with multiple controversies due to which he has several cases against him. Despite these controversies, Elvish continues to be a part of the reality show, Laughter Chefs 2 and MTV Roadies XX. However, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly condemned Elvish's participation in Laughter Chefs 2. BN Tiwari, president of FWICE, has taken a firm stance against the YouTuber and has written to the channel, urging the removal of Elvish from the cooking reality show.

Expressing strong opposition about Elvish Yadav's participation in Laughter Chefs 2, BN Tiwari in a letter wrote, "We strongly condemn the promotion of Mr Elvish Yadav. As you are well aware, he has made racial comments against Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang and has faced significant backlash on social media."

In the letter, the FWICE president also mentioned in the letter how several cases have been registered against Elvish including his snake venom case, rave party case and more. He also has legal charges under the Wildfire Act in Noida for allegedly arranging snake venom at rave parties.

BN Tiwari also emphasised how Elvish is widely followed by the youth of the nation and his actions highly influence them to engage in illegal activities. The statement further read, "We strongly condemn all his acts that go against the welfare of society and the values of our country."

The FWICE further urged the channel to discontinue their association with Elvish Yadav and remove him from Laughter Chefs 2. "We strongly object to Colors Channel promoting Elvish Yadav and request you to discontinue your association with him for the betterment of society and the nation. We hope you understand the severity of the matter and our concerns. We look forward to your immediate and necessary action," the statement read.

Advertisement

After this demand from FWICE, the channel is yet to react to this news and respond about Elvish's stint in Laughter Chefs 2. For the uninformed, the strong demand from FWICE comes after Elvish's name was embroiled in controversy several times for various reasons.

At present, his racist and derogatory remarks about Chum Darang have offended many including The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW).

Speaking about Elvish Yadav's stint, the YouTuber is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2 and is also a gang leader of the hit adventure show, MTV Roadies XX.