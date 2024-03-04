Sreeram Chandra left everyone surprised with his dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He was one of the few contestants from a non-dancing background and he made his mark on the show. He was among the top 5 finalists. In a recent interview, Sreeram revealed his plans to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Sreeram Chandra reflects on taking up Bigg Boss 18

In an interview with ETimes, Sreeram who has been a part of shows like The Voice, Indian Idol 5 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 shared his thoughts on doing one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss. Talking about his participation in Bigg Boss 18, the singer mentioned that he might do the show if the makers would approach him and if he felt that the show would help him.

Have a look at Sreeram Chandra's grand finale performance for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11-

Top 5 finalists and winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

After an exuberating journey of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, wildcard contestant Manisha Rani won the show. In the show's history, this is the first time a wildcard contestant got to lift the winner's trophy. Manisha had fierce competition from Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha. Dhanashree Verma and Sreeram Chandra couldn't make it to the top 3.

Sreeram Chandra on compliments from the judges

Sreeram also revealed that he got a lot of confidence and validation from his stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He mentioned how Farah Khan compared him to Hritik Roshan which was a big deal for him. In a conversation with BollywoodLife, Chandra said, "I gained confidence in my dancing because their compliments have motivated me since the first day. Farah Khan told me that I was looking like Hrithik Roshan in one of my performances. Coming from her, it is a very big thing for me. It is a big validation that I am a decent dancer. Their motivation has helped me grow."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan while Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi were the esteemed judges of the show.

