Abhishek Kumar, known for his stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 is in Romania to embark on an adventurous journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The Udaariyaan actor made headlines on the controversial reality show because of his relationship with Isha Malviya.

Abhishek Kumar opens up on getting back together with Isha Malviya

In a recent interview on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s show, Abhishek Kumar opened up about his feelings for Isha Malviya and whether he'd consider getting back together with her if she wanted to.



Bharti Singh asked Abhishek, “kabhi vo kahe ki please abhishek wapas aa jao, tu phir pighal jaega na? (If she ever asks you to come back, will you go back to her?).” Abhishek smiled and said, “Nahi, dono different insaan hai toh kabhi match hi nahi ho sakte. (No, we two are different personalities that cannot be matched).” He explained that their thoughts don’t align because they have different perspectives and personalities.

Abhishek Kumar's candid thoughts on his relationship with Isha Malviya

When asked if he now considers his past relationship with Isha childish, the actor responded that he was 24 years old, so it was not childish to him. It might have been different for her as she was young. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant recently posted a video in which he recreated the iconic towel scene of Ranbir Kapoor from his movie Saawariya. Many celebrities and fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants reacted to the post.

Speaking about Abhishek Kumar's career, he never looked back ever since he came out of Bigg Boss 17, where he emerged as the first runner-up.

He has been featured in two music videos and worked with fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan. Currently, he's in Romania for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, where fans are rooting for him.

Advertisement

Other contestants on the show include Gashmeer Mahajani, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, and Shilpa Shinde, among others. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is set to premiere on Colors TV by the end of June.

ALSO READ: Gunaah Trailer Out: Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti starrer promises a tale on betrayal and revenge