Will Krushna Abhishek join Kapil Sharma and his team for the US tour? Find out

Kapil Sharma's reality show The Kapil Sharma Show has been the audience's favorite non-fictional show for a long time. The Kapil Sharma Show team is all set for their International tour which will reportedly begin on July 8th. He and his team will be traveling to six cities in the United States and performing there. As the team will travel for the show, the current season will be wrapped up soon. However, this time one team member of The Kapil Sharma Show will reportedly not join the team on the international tour.

Will Krushna Abhishek travel to the US?

According to an Etimes TV report, Krushna Abhishek will not be able to travel with Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and others to the US for The Kapil Sharma Show team's international tour. Krushna was asked about the issue for which he is unable to travel to the US with Kapil and his team. In his reply, Krushna told the publication that there's no issue, but he has other commitments and will be joining The Kapil Sharma Show team later on the tour. For the uninformed, Kapil and his team will be performing live in New Jersey on July 15.

A source close to the development had exclusively informed Pinkvilla that in July and August, Kapil Sharma with his colleagues from the show will be on an international tour. In July, they will be in the US touring six cities, and in August they will be in the UK covering two cities. So Kapil will be shooting for the last few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show till around mid-June, and it will be on air till the beginning of July. After which the show will go on a short break. Post Kapil’s return from the tour, he will regroup with his team to put together the new season of the show, which is likely to return in October-November 2023.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The current season of The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and has been a laughter riot. Krushna Abhishek recently returned to The Kapil Sharma Show after solving his agreement issues with the channel and makers. The audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.



