Will Ramayan’s Arun Govil reprise iconic role of Lord Ram? Sita fame Dipika Chikhlia takes us down memory lane

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia are fondly remembered by the Indian audience as Ram and Sita. The iconic duo was seen in Ramanad Sagar's Ramayan and since then they became household names. Although they have been seen in many popular television serials over the years, they are still the audience's favorite Ram and Sita. Given their popularity, viewers often wonder if they will reprise their roles in one of the remakes of the epic Now, Arun Govil opened up about whether viewers will get to see him as Lord Rama gain.

Arun Govil on essaying Lord Ram on screen again

In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, the Ramayan actor revealed whether he will play the role of Lord Ram on screen again if he gets the chance. He said, "No. Because what has been done, cannot be repeated. It cannot be repeated by me. No, sorry." Talking about films made on religious issues and hurting sentiments, the OMG 2 actor said, "It is a very sensitive issue in every religion. I am sure that the filmmakers and the media should not do any such thing that could hurt the feelings of those people who believe in their God. The shape and size of God may be different whether we believe Lord Ram or Lord Krishna ya hum Lord Shiva ko maante ho. But they are all gods. So, nobody should take the liberty that our feelings could get hurt. There are many more things to make."

Dipika Chikhlia's throwback pictures

On the other hand, Dipika Chikhlia took to social media this morning to share some unseen throwback pictures. The reel starts with a black-and-white picture of the actress from a few years back, the next photo shows her in her childhood posing with her mom and dad, then comes two pictures of a very young Dipika Chikhlia. The actress is seen radiating with youthful flow in a saree, and the next one in a pink shirt. As a background song, she shared the Hindi track, Yeh Jeevan Hai.

