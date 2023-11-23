Will Rubina Dilaik be blessed with a baby boy or girl? Here's what Bharti Singh feels

Bharti Singh and Rubina Dilaik- two of the most popular faces in the industry recently met for work. They gave fans a delightful glimpse into their behind-the-scenes bonding. The duo shared moments from their times spent together in the vlog, However, what created a buzz among the netizens is Bharti's prediction for Rubina. The comedian shared whether the mom-to-be will be blessed with a boy or girl, and also shared her reasons for the same.

Bharti Singh thinks Rubina Dilaik will have a baby boy

During the shoot, Bharti Singh took a moment to express her genuine concern for Rubina's well-being, particularly given her dedication to work. Bharti humorously mentioned that Rubina would give birth right inside the studio if she continued working late hours. She also added how happy she is for Rubina and she is glad that the mom-to-be is so active.

After wrapping up the shoot, Bharti Singh returned home and shared her predictions about the gender of Rubina Dilaik's baby with eager fans. Bharti, visibly impressed by Rubina's radiant appearance, recalled the compliments she received when she was pregnant with her son, Laksh. She said, "She was looking so beautiful today. When I was pregnant and I was shooting everybody told me that I was glowing and today when I saw Ruby she was glowing so I told her that you would have a baby boy for sure."

Check out this screenshot of Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh from her vlog:

Further, she added, "When girls are born they take all their mother's beauty and the mothers look dull. When Golla was inside me, he didn't take my beauty, he took upon his father's appearance and my mischieves."

Both Rubina and Bharti donned beautiful traditional wear. While Bharti wore a pink suit, Rubina wore a green anarkali. The comedian even joked that it seems they are dressed for karwa chauth. On the other hand, Rubina shared on her social media story that she and Bharti met and gossiped a lot about Bharti's husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

