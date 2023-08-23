Will Sarabhai vs Sarabhai have another season? Rupali Ganguly aka Monisha spills the beans

Rupali Ganguly needs no introduction. She is currently ruling the Indian Television industry with her powerful stint in the blockbuster drama Anupamaa. Ganguly has been in the television industry for quite many years and won hearts with every performance whether it is Anupamaa or Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In a recent interview, Ganguly opened up on her acting career, and family and also revealed the possibility of her iconic show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai having another season.

Rupali Ganguly spills the beans on another season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

In a recent interview with Times of India, Ganguly was asked if there would be another season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. And, the actress said, “The cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is like a family. We even have a group called Sarabhai where we find out what is going on in each other's life. So like every viewer, even I would love to have another season. We showed in season 2 that Monisha left Sahil, so just like the series Friends we can have a special one-off episode.”

Recently Ganguli even shared a throwback video from the sets of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai that managed to make fans nostalgic.

Take at the throwback video of the show shared by her

Rupali Ganguly on her comeback with Anupamaa and why she accepted the role

On being asked about her sabbatical leave before making a comeback, the 45-year-old actress revealed, “I took a seven-year sabbatical because I wanted to be a hands-on mother. I feel guilty for not spending enough time with my son as I have to travel 14 hours every day so a mom feels guilty. When I was offered Anupamaa, I accepted it because it was a fabulous role. It was the first ever show where the female protagonist is in her 40s and I am glad the role connected with the audience.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

She further spoke about her husband Ashwin K Verma’s support in her journey. The actress said, “He had taken the back seat so that I could pursue my dreams. My solace is that my son has one parent to look after and it feels proud that a son is more attached to his father. We always speak through video calls and are even supported a lot by the production house.”

Advertisement

Ganguly continued, “We have set roles where the man is the breadwinner while a woman is the homemaker but we had a role reversal. I am proud to have a supportive husband like him. He wanted me to achieve my dream and get my due as an actor.”

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has been part of many popular shows but Sarabhai vs Sarabhai rose her to massive fame. She has also played a negative role in the show Sanjivani. Recently, she attended an event in Mehsana where she was mobbed by the fans of Anupamaa.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: This is how Elvish Yadav responded to Bebika Dhurve's message after finale