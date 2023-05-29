Will Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar quit acting after embracing motherhood? Find out

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child together. The actress confirmed if she will return to television after embracing motherhood.

Published on May 29, 2023
Dipika Kakar
Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar confirmed if she will return to television with acting (PC: Dipika Kakar Instagram)

Popular telly actress Dipika Kakar is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy. The actress who tied the knot with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 announced pregnancy last year. The adored couple are making the most of this phase and regularly shares glimpses of their time together with their fans on social media. While Shoaib is currently busy with the TV drama Ajooni, Dipika is enjoying pregnancy. There is a lot of speculation among the fans if Dipika will return to the screen anytime soon and the actress clarified it.

Dipika Kakar on returning to television

Dipika was last seen in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and has stayed away from television since then. Currently, the actress is keeping herself busy with her vlog where she shares regular updates of her pregnancy, health condition, date with Shoaib, celebrations with family, and other little details of life. Recently, in a conversation with the media, Dipika confirmed that she will not return to acting. The actress said “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother”. 

Dipika Kakar's work front

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi Dipika Kakar. She met Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where the couple played the lead character. She was seen making a brief appearance in the second edition of the show. Dipika was also seen in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12. She also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12.

