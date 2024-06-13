Will Shruti Seth, Farida Jalal and Poonam Narula's show Shararat make a comeback? Mahesh Thakur answers

Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat, holds a special place in the hearts of many, evoking cherished childhood memories. Airing from 2003 to 2006, the show garnered a large fan base. Recently, Mahesh Thakur, known for his role as Suraj (Jiya's father), shared insights on the possibility of Shararat making a comeback.

Mahesh Thakur talks about Shararat's comeback:

While talking to ETimes TV, Mahesh Thakur mentioned how Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat's charm is irreplaceable and shared why this fantasy comic drama cannot be recreated. He said, "That time was different. It was fantastic. This time is different. It's fantastic. I personally feel that those shows which happened then, you cannot recreate the magic today."

Elaborating more on the same, Mahesh Thakur shared why the show doesn't need a comeback. He shed light on how it has been 20 years and everyone has grown older. The actor expressed that the chemistry and type of work that was portrayed back then cannot be recreated now as the actors have become different human beings and times have changed.

Giving his example, the Ishqbaaaz actor said that he cannot be Suraj (his character from Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat) again. Mahesh said, "Even though I want to be, it looks silly me being this, doing silly things in front of the camera. So there's no need to extend it and stretch."

Mahesh even expressed how there is a time for every show. According to him, makers can have good scripts and do good shows but not necessarily Shararat again. He said that good writers can explore new angles and comedy but in a different scenario so that it works.

About Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat:

Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat was a fictional show that aired from 2003 to 2006 and was a huge hit. The show revolved around the lives of three fairies Sushma (Farida Jalal), Radha (Poonam Narula), and Jiya (Shruti Seth), and how they resolve their life obstacles with magic.

Due to its unique storyline, the show instantly grabbed attention and became the audience's favorite. Shararat also starred Karanvir Bohra, Simple Kaul, Aditi Malik, Shoma Anand, and more in pivotal roles.

