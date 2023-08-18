Will Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani participate in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani is among the well-known actors in the telly industry and has a massive fan following. The actress essays the role of Sonu Bhide in the hit sitcom and is praised for her acting mettle. Palak joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019, replacing Nidhi Bhanushali, and since then, she has been winning the hearts of the viewers. Recently Palak got chatty with a news portal and revealed whether she is interested in doing popular reality shows.

Palak Sindhwani talks about participating in non-fictional shows:

In a conversation with Tellychakkar, Palak Sindhwani spoke about her interest in participating in non-fictional shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress said, "Yaar, Bigg Boss I am not sure. But Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa I would love to do because Khatron is something where you get to challenge yourself and Jhalak because I love dancing”. Apart from this Palak also commented about Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She revealed, “The excitement and the anticipation that you have, I am also waiting, so when she returns everyone will find out, and let’s just hope that Dayaben returns soon”.

Apart from impressing fans with her stellar performance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Palak Sindhwani has also maintained an active social media presence. She regularly treats her fans and followers by sharing her gorgeous pictures from photoshoots and also drops interesting reels on viral trends. Palak, who has 1.5 million followers on her Instagram handle, also endorsed top-notch brands on her profile. Speaking about her professional life, Palak essayed the role of Palak in a Hindi short film, The Bar. She has also been a part of top commercial ads.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his banner Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others. Apart from Disha Vakani, several other actors such as Monika Bhadoriya, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah midway due to different reasons. The sitcom's director Malav Rajda who was a part of the show since its inception also took a midway exit.

