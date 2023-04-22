Wishing for double Eidi to gorging on Kebabs; Gauahar Khan, Aasif Sheikh and Sana Khan extend Eid wishes

Eid ul-Fitr is one the most important festivals of the Muslim community that is celebrated with much joy and excitement across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the month-long fasting. The date of the festival depends on the sighting of the crescent-shaped moon, and this year the festival is celebrated on April 22. Everyone including our celebs is excited to celebrate the festival with their loved ones.

Gauahar Khan hopes to get double Eidi this time

Actress Gauahar Khan who is expecting her first child with her husband Zaid Darbar shared that this Eid is super special for her as soon they will be a family of three. The actress who is in her third trimester of pregnancy did not keep a fast during this Ramzaan and shared, “I am wondering if I will be able to cook, as I am getting lazier by the day because the (delivery) time is coming closer. We are counting days until we become three from two.” Talking about her plans, Gauahar shared that she will be putting her feet up. Her friends and family will come over for lunch or dinner.

Aasif Sheikh shares his Eid plans

Actor Aasif Sheikh who is known for his role as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular television drama Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shared his plans, “Eid is always a wonderful and memorable occasion for me. I start my day by offering Namaz at the mosque and then attend to my loved ones. We usually host a Daawat for our family and friends every year, and food and celebration are the hallmarks of the festival. My favorite dishes on Eid are Biryani and Sheer-Kurma, but my wife also prepares chicken tikka, kebabs, and a variety of sweets for our guests. My prayer for everyone is peace and happiness.”

Sana Khan recalls childhood memories of Eid celebrations

Mum-to-be Sana Khan is looking forward to spending Eid at her home in Mumbai this time. Recalling her childhood memories, the actress shared, “I used to wake up and rush to my extended relatives, neighbours, and sometimes even random houses to ask for ₹10 from everyone for Eid. We used to demand a purse from our parents as it became quite clear that we will get money on every Eid, so we needed a place to keep it safe. So, every child used to carry around a purse!”

