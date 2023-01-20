Wo Kashish: Erica Fernandes-Shaheer Sheikh talk about their new song and upcoming projects; 5 things they said

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are one of the most loved onscreen pairs in the Indian television industry. The talented actors, who played the central characters Dev and Sonakshi in the popular Sony TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, earned immense love from the audiences with their impeccable chemistry. Since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting to see the duo together on screen and finally it happened. Recently, their new music video ‘Wo Kashish’ has released and fans could not get over their chemistry. In recent interviews, the actors have opened up about working with each other on their new song.

Well, the song is all about emotions, love, and heartbreak. In the video, Shaheer and Erica can be seen dancing and boating together while exchanging glances at one another. Their expressions with the soulful melody is a perfect blend. Take a look here:

‘Wo Kashish’ is presented and produced by the label Kashish music, founder Abhishek Thakur. Sung By Javed Ali & Anwesshaa, lyrics and music composed by Abhishek Thakur. The song is directed By Akshay K Agarwal. Talking about the song, Erica Fernandes said ‘Wo Kashish has a vibe that’s similar to the typical 90's wala music. The music and lyrics from that era were incredible. We have tried and incorporated the same essence into our song, and that was the best part. We had so much fun shooting for it.’

7 things Erica and Shaheer said

Shaheer agreed for the song the moment he heard

In an interview with Times of India, Shaheer said that he and Erica liked the song so much and that is the reason they said yes to it. He said ‘The moment I heard the song I asked her if she was doing it and she said yes. So, we were on board for the song.’

Erica calls it a special song

When asked about sharing the screen space with Shaheer, Erica was quoted saying ‘This song is special for us and for our fans it is even more special. There are a lot of Jodis which audiences want to see together on-screen and it doesn’t happen. But with us we get offered projects together and we keep working on them. So, they get opportunities to see us together.’

Shaheer personally wanted the song to happen

Shaheer said that their fans are the people who have made them and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon him and Erica. ‘Because of them we get opportunities to work together. I also wanted this song to personally happen and I am glad it happened’, he said.

Shaheer-Erica called the song season 4 of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Praising about the story line of ‘Wo Kashish’, Erica and Shaheer were quoted saying, ‘This song is actually Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 4. If you think about it, the makers have narrated an entire story in 6 and a half minutes which is very impressive.’

Shaheer-Erica reveals about their upcoming project

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Erica and Shaheer talked about working together for a project in future. Shaheer said, ‘Yes, I am planning something with her and I will be directing it. I have been wanting to shoot with her for quite some time.’ Erica, on the other hand said, ‘To be honest we are clueless about Dev and Sonakshi coming back but definitely, Shaheer and I would be working together on another project. If Ruchika directs us, we wouldn’t have any romantic scenes.’

Erica talks about shifting to Dubai

Recently, Erica shared the news on her social media handle that she has got the golden visa of Dubai. When asked about shifting to Dubai, Erica said that she is still in India but as she owns a house in Dubai so she keeps travelling to both the places. ‘I work here in India and Dubai at both the places and it doesn’t mean at all that I have completely shifted my base to Dubai. I am still here’, she said.

Shaheer and Erica’s work life

On the professional front, Shaheer is currently essaying the role of Krishna Choudhary in the famous Star Bharath show, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He also makes occasional appearances in music videos. Whereas Erica on the other hand, is currently on a break from her television career and is often seen in music videos. The actress last essayed the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay opposite Parth Samthaan.