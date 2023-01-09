Wo Kashish Poster OUT: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes collaborate for a music video; Deets Inside

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are one of the most loved onscreen pairs in the Indian television industry. The talented actors, who played the central characters Dev and Sonakshi in the popular Sony TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, earned immense love from the audiences with their impeccable chemistry. Now, there is good news for their fans that the duo is again coming back with a new music video titled ‘Wo Kashish’. Recently, Shaheer shared the poster of their song and fans could not stop reacting to it. Shaheer’s recent post

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shaheer Sheikh shared the poster of his new song ‘Wo Kashish’. In the poster, we can see Shaheer dressed in a navy uniform whereas Erica on the other hand looked gorgeous in a red sultry dress. In the caption, Shaheer wrote ‘Abhishek Thakur Productions & Kashish Music Presents "WO KASHISH"’. As soon as he shared the post, fans were quick to jump into the comment section to drop their reactions. One of the user wrote, ‘I thought it's a new serial’, while another user commented ‘I thought it will be a drama with Erica ji..... please come back on tv screen again.’ Well, it looks like fans were eagerly waiting for this duo to feature together and now it is finally happening. Check out the post here

Shaheer’s physical transformation Recently, Shaheer made headlines for his drastic physical transformation and shared about it on his social media handle. In an interview, the actor went on to say how his goal was to get fit again, and while he was not overweight, he was out of shape. He opened up on how it was difficult to take care of his diet due to travel and schedule and when some of his friends mentioned his weight gain, he decided to get back to being fit. He further said ‘In fitness, it is never about losing weight for me but getting fitter and healthier. Discipline is the key and one should follow a routine. Even if you are working out only five minutes a day, do it consistently.’ Check out his post here

Details about the song Talking about the details of the music video, directed by Akshay K Agarwal, who is known for his work in music videos such as 'Mai Sharabi', 'Yaara', 'Ishq Ka Raja' and others. It is sung by singer Javed Ali. In an interview, Akshay opened up about the project and said, "The story is very different which depicts Shaheer Sheikh as an Indian Navy Officer which he has never played before in his career. So, as he shared on Instagram, it was like his dream coming true to play such a role. Erica especially came to Chandigarh from Dubai for the song shoot. It's a sad and heart touching love story which remains unfulfilled. The feel of the audio is of 90s songs." Well, we just can’t wait to watch our favourite duo together again on the screens. Shaheer and Erica’s work life On the professional front, Shaheer is currently essaying the role of Krishna Choudhary in the famous Star Bharath show, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He also makes occasional appearances in music videos. Whereas Erica on the other hand, is currently on a break from her television career and is often seen in music videos.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh recreate the popular Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi pose; See PIC