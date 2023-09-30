‘Wo post delete karein, maafi mangein,’ Faizan Ansari warns Jay Bhanushali; Here’s what happened

A few days back, Jay Bhanushali, a renowned actor and host in the world of television and showbiz shared a video that garnered the attention of netizens. In the video, he can be seen reacting to a video of Rakhi Sawant and Faizan Ansari at a press conference. He laughed watching the video and fans loved his reaction. Many fans and followers commented on the post. Now, Faizan Ansari reacted to Jay Bhanushali's behaviour and gave him a warning.

Faizan Ansari warns Jay Bhanushali

Talking to the media, Faizan Ansari shared that he didn't like how Jay Bhanushali reacted to the video. He said, “Dekhiye Jay Bhanushali toh itna bara naam hein nahi. Wo anhoring karta hain toh, anchoring mein bhi wo Maniesh Paul taak nahi ban paya. Toh Maniesh Paul bhi jaana maana anchoring field mein naam hain, toh waha taak bhi nahi pohonch paya hain, Bollywood mein uski koi pehchaan hain nahi. Phir bhi agar wo apne page mein daal ke, Rakhi Sawant or Faizan Ansari ko use karke billions views de diye hain, toh humare usko warning hein ki wo immediately wo post delete karein, maafi mangein nahi toh hum defamation case karne jaa rahe hain Jay Bhanushali pe within 10 days."

"(See, Jay Bhanushali is not that big of a name. He does anchoring, but even in anchoring, he couldn't reach the level of Maniesh Paul. So, Maniesh Paul is a well-known name in the anchoring field, he hasn't even reached that point, and he doesn't have any recognition in Bollywood. Still, if he posted something on his page and got billions of views by using Rakhi Sawant or Faizan Ansari, then we have a warning for him to immediately delete that post, and if he doesn't apologize, we are going to file a defamation case against Jay Bhanushali within 10 days)."

This is what Faizan Ansari has to say:

Faizan Ansari explains why he cried

The video shows Faizan Ansari sitting next to Rakhi Sawant and earnestly pleading with the viewers not to support Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi's ex-husband. The plea takes a hilarious turn as he, after making the request, bursts into laughter and then pretends to break down into tears. However, he said, “Mujhe ekdam se rona isliye aaya tha kyunki mere paise usme faas gaye hain, toh mujhe samajh mein nahi aaya…mujhe ye lag raha tha… ek hope dikh rahi thi, you know itne sab media tha, itne bari press conference thi, mujhe umeed the ki haan, aab mere paise wapas aa jayenge, toh us feelings mein aa gaye, thoda emotional banda bhi mein hu, toh wo reason aa gaya. (I suddenly felt like crying because my money was stuck in it, so I couldn't understand... I felt like... I had a glimmer of hope, you know, with so many media people and such a big press conference, I hoped that, yes, now my money will come back. So, I got caught up in those feelings, I'm a bit of an emotional person too).”

Advertisement

Jay uploaded the video with the caption, "Bhai mein toh haar Gaya loved Rakhi’s reaction even she was shocked."

Watch Jay Bhanushali's video here:

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali's reaction to Rakhi Sawant’s clip of Adil Khan's friend supporting her will crack you up; WATCH