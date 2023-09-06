‘Woh bacchi hai yaar,' Priyanka Chahar Choudhary REACTS to tiff with former friend Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss Season 16 finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are currently making all the headlines for their ongoing tiff. The two have been usually spotted at many parties having great fun together. However, Archana unfollowing Choudhary on her Instagram proved that all is not well between the two. Priyanka recently broke her silence about her fight with Gautam, saying that she found his behavior to be extremely immature and childish.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opens up on her fight with Archana Gautam

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was asked about her friendship with Archana Gautam going kaput and she responded by calling the latter’s antics childish and idiotic. The Bigg Boss 16 2nd-runner-up spoke up, “Woh na ek bacchi hai aur ab main na inn Bachkaani harkaton pe kya hi bolun (She is a kid and what should I even say on this immature and childish behavior). It is actually fine and no comments.”

For the unversed, recently Gautam had thrown a grand birthday bash where she had invited all of her close friends. There were some who couldn’t make it to the celebrations but extended wishes, messages and even gifted the birthday girl on her special day. However, the Udaariyaan fame actress was not only missing from the birthday party but also did not bother to inform the reason to not attending the party which hurt Gautam a lot. Thus she decided to cut off all ties with the Udaariyan fame actress and even unfollowed her on Instagram. Even the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants’ close friends went on to reveal how the former has always appreciated Choudhary’s work and achievements. The Silbatta Queen even drove late at night to attend Choudhary’s birthday party which was actually a last moment plan when these two girls were seen having fun together.

During their stint in Bigg Boss Season 16, the two girls ended up becoming close friends, especially the way Gautam had supported Priyanka in the captaincy tasks. The two were at loggerheads at many times due to a clash of opinions but they always recognised each other as true friends. Post Bigg Boss 16, they even partied together at every occasion related to the show.

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is known for her shows Gatbandhan and Udaariyaan. Archana Gautam is a politician and actress known for her work in the South. The two rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss 16. At present, Choudhary is shooting for a project with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda while Gautam is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

