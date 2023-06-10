Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh wants to take a break from TV?

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh enjoys huge popularity owing to his charming looks and acting skills. Among his fan base, the actor has a huge female fan following. Over the years, he has been part of many popular television shows, music videos, and other projects. He is currently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He essays the role of Krishna opposite Hiba Nawab's Sayuri.

Shaheer Sheikh wants to take a break from television

It was earlier reported that Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will go off-air on June 14. Reportedly, the actor is not looking forward to any new projects to work on after the show. He wants to spend quality time with his 20-month-old daughter, and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. Talking to ETimes about his plan to take a break, the actor said, "With God's grace I have been constantly working in TV shows for the last 12 years. It has been a great journey, but now I want to take a break for a short while and spend time with my family." Shaheer was busy with his show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Ayese Bhi - Nayi Kahani when his daughter was born. He had a hectic schedule after his daughter's birth. So, now he wants to be a hands-on dad and family man.

Take a look at Shaheer's beautiful family here:

Shaheer's upcoming work

Shaheer Sheikh might be seen donning the hat of a director for an upcoming project. On March 10, the actor took to his social media handle to announce the big news. Shaheer revealed that because of producer Rajan Shahi, he got an opportunity to direct. The actor uploaded a photo where he is seen holding an envelope and posing with Rajan Shahi and penned a heartfelt note thanking the latter for fulling his passion. Rajan even-handed a 'shagun ka lifafa' to Shaheer as the actor is all set to embark on a new journey.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Sima Taparia confirmed for Salman Khan's show; Sooraj Pancholi, Yohani approached