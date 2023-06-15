Woh Toh Hai Albelaa wraps up; Shaheer Sheikh pens note looking back at ‘one of the best experiences’

One of the most loved shows on Indian television, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, is all set to go off-air. Produced by television maverick Rajan Shahi under his banner Director Kut's Productions, the show has been successfully entertaining the audience for a while now. The story revolved around the lives of the protagonists, Shaheer's Krish and Hiba Nawab's Sayuri. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has often made headlines owing to its engaging storyline.

Shaheer Sheikh pens a note for the team

As the show wrapped up yesterday, the cast got emotional. Shaheer Sheikh who essayed the male lead took to social media to share BTS moments from the sets. While it was earlier reported that the show is likely to wrap up by June 4, the last day of the shoot was June 14. After wrapping up the shoot, Shaheer penned a long note and dropped the photos. He posed with his co-actors Hiba Nawab, Kinshuk Vaidya, Rachi Sharma, and others. There's also a photo with the producer Rajan Shahi.

Uploading the photos, Shaheer wrote, "And just like that… a wonderful journey comes to an end! I got to shoot with the most wonderful crew and Co-actors … making this one of the best experiences for me! I may not have pictures with everyone.. but that’s because we were busy making so many memories! a big shoutout to the entire team that worked relentlessly; and always had a big smile on their faces! Ours was always a happy set and I loved it. Remarkable memories and an unforgettable time…Thank you everyone who contributed to making the show what it was.. and a big thank you to the audience for their constant love 'What the fasaad feturee'."

Take a look at Shaheer's post here:

Hiba also took to her social media and reshared Shahher's post and wrote, "To the best team ever #WTHA." Another co-actor Khushwant Walia credited Shaheer for making everyone comfortable on the sets. He commented on Shaeer's post, "Will always remember WTHA…it was a fun ride and a lot of credit goes to you my friend for that, you made everyone feel so comfortable on set…will never forget my day one with you n Hiba."

