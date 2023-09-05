'Women have 30-60% orgasm rate during s*x,' Karan Kundrra's latest post stirs discussion: Thank You For Coming

Karan Kundrra, a prominent figure in the entertainment and showbiz realm, has amassed a substantial following over the years. He first came to the limelight through the portrayal of Arjun Punj in the 2009 television series Kitani Mohabbat Hai, catapulting him to fame. Now, Kundrra is gearing up for his forthcoming cinematic venture, Thank You For Coming, where he shares the screen with the talented actress Bhumi Pednekar. What has generated buzz around this project is Kundrra's recent release of the movie's new poster, which promises to shed light on a surprising aspect – women's pleasure.

Karan Kundrra's new post: Thank You For Coming poster sparks buzz on women's pleasure:

Karan Kundrra, brimming with enthusiasm, recently shared a sneak peek of his upcoming project, "Thank You For Coming," on Instagram, setting the internet abuzz. The new movie poster featured Bhumi Pednekar seemingly relishing an undeniable aspect of women's pleasure, adding a mysterious allure to the film. What truly stirred conversation, however, was Kundrra's thought-provoking insight, revealing that women experience a 30-60% orgasm rate during sexual encounters, while men typically fall within the 70-100% range.

Sharing the post, Kundrra captioned and wrote, “Oh sheet! Who knew this? Don't forget to watch #ThankYouForComing Trailer on 6th Sept, 1:50 PM.”

This revelation sparked off extensive discussions among fans and \wider audiences, intensifying anticipation for the movie's release. Kundrra's move to shed light on such an intimate subject has not only intrigued his followers but also positioned the film as a talking point, showcasing a knack for blending entertainment with thought-provoking narratives.

Bhumi Pednekar shares the Thank You For Coming poster:

Bhumi Pednekar, the movie's leading actress, expressed her joy on her Instagram account by sharing the new movie poster. In her post, she also drew attention to a significant issue: the disparity in orgasm rates, with over 90% of men typically achieving orgasm during intercourse compared to around 50% of women.

Pednekar captioned, “When the ending is before the beginning... Don't forget to watch #ThankYouForComing. Trailer releases on 6th Sept at 1:50 PM.”

About Thank You For Coming

The movie boasts of an ensemble featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and the seasoned actor Anil Kapoor in key roles. Directed by Karan Boolani, the film is set to hit theaters on October 6th.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra’s car collection: A look at the swanky automobiles owned by the actor