Women’s Day 2023: Actors Neha Joshi to Vidisha Srivastava; Read what they think about embracing womanhood

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally on March 8. This day not only aims to celebrate the women in our lives but also helps to highlight women’s issues and raise awareness for women’s equality around the world. Every year, a theme is kept and the theme for 2023 is ‘Embrace Equity.’ To mark this occasion, some popular women from the entertainment industry opened up about their thoughts on embracing equity for creating an inclusive world.

TV Actresses share their thoughts

Neha Joshi, popular for essaying the role of Yashoda in the show Doosri Maa shared a powerful quote that had a strong impact on her ‘Jab hai naari main shakti Saari, to Phir Kyun naari ko kahe bechari?’. She said, “Women represent strength and power, but from household to the workplace, they experience discrimination everywhere. Let's celebrate International Women's Day by adopting equity.”

Kamna Pathak of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan also believes the same. She believes this year’s theme is a burning topic and women have proven themselves as equals in every aspect. More men and women should strive to create a society that is equal.

Himani Shivpuri essaying the role of Katori Amma in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan highlighted the issue of gender inequality. She believes the only way to achieve a free and equal society is when women have equal rights. She shared, “We can see the increase of women's representation in fields like politics, healthcare, and economics, but there are some sections where we need more women to show up. We cannot succeed unless all of us embrace equality. Cheers to all women around the world!”

Change begins in the family

Vidisha Srivastava seen in the role of Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai believes there should not be a single day to celebrate, love, and respect women, although it feels good as a woman to celebrate the day. She also believes in the saying, ‘çharity begins at home’, so the seeds of the change are sown early. She said, “My mother has always treated my brother, and me equally since we were young. It has been practiced by my family for many generations, and I'm extremely proud of that.”

Vidisha’s co-star Shubhangi Atre also feels glad that she never faced any unfair treatment at home. She shared, “On this International Women's Day, I want to emphasize how important it is to speak up, embrace womanhood, and have a voice. It is not selfish to stand up for what you believe in.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: International Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari says, 'I always try to inspire women and encourage them'